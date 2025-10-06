RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “You’re shameless.” Diego Simeone lashes out at referees after Lenglet’s red card

“You’re shameless.” Diego Simeone lashes out at referees after Lenglet’s red card

The coach was far from pleased.
Football news Today, 04:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“You’re shameless.” Diego Simeone lashes out at referees after Lenglet’s red card Getty Images

In the latest La Liga fixture, Atlético Madrid travelled to face Celta Vigo and were held to a 1–1 draw. Despite taking the lead, Los Colchoneros were reduced to ten men and conceded an equaliser — something that infuriated their head coach.

Details: According to Movistar, the network’s microphones caught Diego Simeone’s outburst towards the match officials after Clément Lenglet was sent off. The Argentine manager shouted at the referees: “You’re shameless. You’re shameless.”

In the second half, Atlético failed to hold on while playing a man down and conceded a goal, ending the match in a 1–1 stalemate.

By the way, Antoine Griezmann recently netted his 200th goal for the club. The Frenchman needed 454 appearances to reach the milestone, now standing 28 goals clear of Luis Aragonés.

Reminder: Atlético Madrid recently thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt away and managed to equal a club benchmark in the first half.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:24 Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:07 Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record
Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid CF argues with Koke (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga Football news 29 sep 2025, 16:08 Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the LaLiga Football news 29 sep 2025, 15:40 Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona
Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal Football news 29 sep 2025, 14:10 Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news 29 sep 2025, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores