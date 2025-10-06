“You’re shameless.” Diego Simeone lashes out at referees after Lenglet’s red card

The coach was far from pleased.

In the latest La Liga fixture, Atlético Madrid travelled to face Celta Vigo and were held to a 1–1 draw. Despite taking the lead, Los Colchoneros were reduced to ten men and conceded an equaliser — something that infuriated their head coach.

Details: According to Movistar, the network’s microphones caught Diego Simeone’s outburst towards the match officials after Clément Lenglet was sent off. The Argentine manager shouted at the referees: “You’re shameless. You’re shameless.”

In the second half, Atlético failed to hold on while playing a man down and conceded a goal, ending the match in a 1–1 stalemate.

By the way, Antoine Griezmann recently netted his 200th goal for the club. The Frenchman needed 454 appearances to reach the milestone, now standing 28 goals clear of Luis Aragonés.

Reminder: Atlético Madrid recently thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt away and managed to equal a club benchmark in the first half.