Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record
Atlético Madrid are hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and lead 3-0 at halftime. In the first half, they managed to equal a club milestone.
Details: In the opening 45 minutes, Los Colchoneros registered seven shots on target against the German side. According to Opta, this matches a record they set ten years ago. The last time Atlético managed so many shots on target in a single half was in October 2015, against Astana.
