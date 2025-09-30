Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record

The team is in incredible form.

Atlético Madrid are hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and lead 3-0 at halftime. In the first half, they managed to equal a club milestone.

Details: In the opening 45 minutes, Los Colchoneros registered seven shots on target against the German side. According to Opta, this matches a record they set ten years ago. The last time Atlético managed so many shots on target in a single half was in October 2015, against Astana.

7 - Atlético Madrid had seven shots on target in the first half against Eintracht, their highest tally at half-time in a UEFA Champions League match since October 2015 against Astana (seven).



Siege. pic.twitter.com/dQ6L32WTjz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2025

Incidentally, representatives from Kazakhstan also gifted Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso a toy fish that speaks in Kylian Mbappé’s voice, saying, “1 2 3 Hala Madrid.”

Reminder: In the second round of the Champions League, London’s Chelsea will host Portuguese side Benfica. The London club has set a personal record in the competition.