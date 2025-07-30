RU RU ES ES FR FR
Young fans angered him. Unpleasant incident involving Ronaldo in Austria

Kids wouldn't let him rest in peace
Football news
Ileana Sanchez
Young fans angered him. Unpleasant incident involving Ronaldo in Austria Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo, together with Al Nassr, is currently undergoing pre-season training in the Austrian town of Saalfelden, staying with the team at the luxurious Brandlhof hotel. According to the Austrian newspaper Krone, the presence of the Portuguese superstar has sparked a frenzy among young fans in the area.

Reports indicate that Ronaldo's arrival led to groups of fans camping out at the hotel, hoping to snag an autograph or snap a photo with the star forward.

On Saturday, some of these eager supporters managed to sneak into the hotel and even started knocking on the door of Ronaldo's room. Frustrated, Ronaldo stormed out and shouted at the teenagers, threatening to call the police if they didn't stop.

However, in order to satisfy the fans' desire to meet him and take pictures, the Portuguese icon did come out to greet them on Sunday, spending some time interacting with his admirers.

It's also worth noting that Al Nassr's management has decided to cut the training camp in Austria short due to heavy rains. The team is expected to leave Saalfelden on Thursday and continue their preparations in Portugal.

