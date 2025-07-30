Young fans angered him. Unpleasant incident involving Ronaldo in Austria

Cristiano Ronaldo, together with Al Nassr, is currently undergoing pre-season training in the Austrian town of Saalfelden, staying with the team at the luxurious Brandlhof hotel. According to the Austrian newspaper Krone, the presence of the Portuguese superstar has sparked a frenzy among young fans in the area.

Reports indicate that Ronaldo's arrival led to groups of fans camping out at the hotel, hoping to snag an autograph or snap a photo with the star forward.

Some fans bypassed security and made their way close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s room at Al Nassr’s residence to take photos with him.



Sources say Ronaldo was visibly annoyed by the intrusion, threatened to call the police, and even considered leaving the camp early due to the… pic.twitter.com/yC9SC5SSck — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) July 28, 2025

On Saturday, some of these eager supporters managed to sneak into the hotel and even started knocking on the door of Ronaldo's room. Frustrated, Ronaldo stormed out and shouted at the teenagers, threatening to call the police if they didn't stop.

However, in order to satisfy the fans' desire to meet him and take pictures, the Portuguese icon did come out to greet them on Sunday, spending some time interacting with his admirers.

It's also worth noting that Al Nassr's management has decided to cut the training camp in Austria short due to heavy rains. The team is expected to leave Saalfelden on Thursday and continue their preparations in Portugal.