"You have made me a proud and happy man". Thiago Motta bid a touching farewell to Bologna

Thiago Motta has bid farewell to Bologna, which he will leave this summer to take over as head coach of Juventus.

"Thanks to Bologna, I have become a proud and happy person. Over these two years, we have all experienced tremendous growth together—for me, for the players, and for the club as a whole. I am proud to have led Bologna to the Champions League, never once betraying our football philosophy and the immense passion of our fans, who always pushed and motivated us.

I thank President Joey Saputo. I thank and embrace all my players who joined our football vision and dedicated themselves from day one over these two seasons. I thank all the people who work daily and selflessly at this club. I thank Bologna and the people of Bologna," the coach was quoted as saying by Nicolo Schira.