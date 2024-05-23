"You have made me a proud and happy man". Thiago Motta bid a touching farewell to Bologna
Thiago Motta has bid farewell to Bologna, which he will leave this summer to take over as head coach of Juventus.
"Thanks to Bologna, I have become a proud and happy person. Over these two years, we have all experienced tremendous growth together—for me, for the players, and for the club as a whole. I am proud to have led Bologna to the Champions League, never once betraying our football philosophy and the immense passion of our fans, who always pushed and motivated us.
I thank President Joey Saputo. I thank and embrace all my players who joined our football vision and dedicated themselves from day one over these two seasons. I thank all the people who work daily and selflessly at this club. I thank Bologna and the people of Bologna," the coach was quoted as saying by Nicolo Schira.
It was previously reported that Motta has agreed on all contract details with Juventus, with an official announcement expected soon. The contract with the new club is set to run until July 2027.