Yoane Wissa wants out! The player issues a statement

On his page on a popular social network, Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has published a statement regarding the transfer rumors swirling around him.

Details: The Congolese striker Yoane Wissa addressed the Brentford management and all football fans on his social media page:

In recent weeks, speculation about my future at Brentford Football Club has intensified. As a result, I want to speak openly and honestly about where things stand.

For most of the summer, I remained silent, but with just hours left before the transfer window closes, I feel compelled to make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club is unjustly standing in my way, despite several fair offers received over the summer.

I have always given 100 percent for Brentford since the day I signed in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been an honor to wear this shirt in 149 matches and to celebrate 49 goals.

Earlier this summer, I held open talks with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made it clear that I wanted to seek a new challenge. During these discussions, my representatives and I were assured that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer came in. This was also confirmed in writing.

Based on this understanding, I have been seeking a new club, keeping Brentford fully informed with complete transparency every step of the way. I received an official offer from another Premier League club and made it clear that I wanted to join. From all my conversations with Brentford, I was left with the impression that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

However, as the window draws to a close, the club has significantly changed its stance, going against what was previously communicated. This has put me in a difficult and disappointing position. The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to write this, and I continue to have the utmost respect for the club and its supporters. I want to be clear that I have not acted unprofessionally and do not wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have always been transparent about my position. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and to conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as a footballer and as a person. I still hope that a fair and reasonable solution can be found before the transfer window closes.

At the same time, I must do what I believe is right for my career and my family, and I insist that Brentford honor their promise to allow me to join a new club at a fair price.

I want to thank all Brentford fans for their support and understanding in this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me have always meant a great deal. This was never about wanting to leave a fantastic football club. It is about being allowed to move forward with Brentford’s blessing, based on repeated promises that I could leave for a new chapter this summer. Forcing me to stay after this summer would only overshadow four wonderful years at this incredible club, and that is why I urge the Brentford owners and directors to keep their promise and allow me to leave in the final hours of the window.