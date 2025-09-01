RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "Yellow Submarine" boosts attacking power! Official: Georges Mikautadze joins Villarreal

The Georgian will continue his career in La Liga.
Football news Today, 12:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The deal was destined to happen.

Details: Today, the press service of Spanish side Villarreal officially announced the signing of 24-year-old Georgian striker Georges Mikautadze from French club Lyon.

The reported transfer fee is 31 million euros, with Mikautadze putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2031.

Last season, Mikautadze made 47 appearances for Lyon, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 22 million euros.

