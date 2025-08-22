Big deal! Official: Renato Veiga joins Villarreal

The young Portuguese talent is now part of the Yellow Submarine.

Details: The press service of Spanish side Villarreal has announced the permanent signing of 22-year-old Portuguese defender Renato Veiga from London club Chelsea.

The reported transfer fee is €24.5 million, with an additional €5 million to be paid as bonuses. Furthermore, Chelsea will receive a percentage of any future resale of Veiga.

The player himself has signed a long-term contract for seven years.

Veiga spent the second half of last season in Turin, playing for Juventus on loan, but failed to secure a regular spot in the starting XI of the Bianconeri, making just 15 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €25 million.

El Villarreal CF y el @ChelseaFC han alcanzado un acuerdo de traspaso por Renato Veiga, que firma con la entidad amarilla hasta 2032.



¡Bienvenido al Submarino, Renato 💛! pic.twitter.com/s7aCckA6jd — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 22, 2025

