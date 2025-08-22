RU RU ES ES FR FR
Big deal! Official: Renato Veiga joins Villarreal

This is a record transfer for the Spanish club.
Football news Today, 08:17
Official: Renato Veiga joins Villarreal https://x.com/VillarrealCF

The young Portuguese talent is now part of the Yellow Submarine.

Details: The press service of Spanish side Villarreal has announced the permanent signing of 22-year-old Portuguese defender Renato Veiga from London club Chelsea.

The reported transfer fee is €24.5 million, with an additional €5 million to be paid as bonuses. Furthermore, Chelsea will receive a percentage of any future resale of Veiga.

The player himself has signed a long-term contract for seven years.

Veiga spent the second half of last season in Turin, playing for Juventus on loan, but failed to secure a regular spot in the starting XI of the Bianconeri, making just 15 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €25 million.

