Deal done! Arnaut Danjuma to join Valencia!

Valencia continues to strengthen its squad, having secured the transfer of Dutch winger of Nigerian descent, Arnaut Danjuma.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Valencia and Villarreal have reached an agreement for the 28-year-old winger to join the "Bats." The transfer is fully agreed upon, with only the final formalities remaining. Additionally, the terms of Danjuma's new contract with Valencia have also been settled.

Last season, Danjuma made 37 appearances (2,052 minutes) for Villarreal, scoring five goals and providing two assists. He impressed with his explosive pace, sharp dribbling, and powerful finishing.

Transfermarkt values the 28-year-old at 4 million euros, but the exact transfer fee will be revealed soon.



Read also: Official: Cristhian Mosquera joins Arsenal