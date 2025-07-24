Official: Cristhian Mosquera joins Arsenal
This may not be the Gunners’ final transfer of the day
Football news Today, 12:47Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/Arsenal
Arsenal’s defense has received a significant boost.
Details: Today, the official Arsenal London page on social network X announced the signing of 21-year-old Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.
It is reported that the transfer fee amounts to €15 million, while the contract duration will be revealed later.
Mosquera is a product of the Spanish club Valencia, having spent his entire career with Los Che, making this move his first major step in professional football.
Last season, Mosquera featured in 41 matches for Valencia, managing to score once.
Reminder: Arteta believes Arsenal’s squad is still incomplete
