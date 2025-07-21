Arteta believes Arsenal squad is still incomplete

London's Arsenal have already pulled off some headline-making transfers this summer window, bringing in the likes of Kepa, Noni Madueke, and Martín Zubimendi. But head coach Mikel Arteta feels that this is not enough.

Details: The Arsenal boss stated that the team still needs to reach a new level, and that can't be done without further signings.

