Arteta believes Arsenal squad is still incomplete
London's Arsenal have already pulled off some headline-making transfers this summer window, bringing in the likes of Kepa, Noni Madueke, and Martín Zubimendi. But head coach Mikel Arteta feels that this is not enough.
Details: The Arsenal boss stated that the team still needs to reach a new level, and that can't be done without further signings.
Quote: "It's like shaking a tree. New faces bring energy and freshness. We've signed some very important players. Everyone understands that we need to step up to the next level, and that's exactly what we're striving for. There's still plenty of time left in the window. We're still searching. In terms of squad numbers—we're still a bit short.
We need to improve our depth and quality. Until that happens, we're focusing on those we have. And from what I've seen in the last 10-15 days, I'm very pleased. We've worked well up to this point, and the club has fully supported us in strengthening the squad. We still have hope to reinforce further—and we will keep working on it."