RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Yamal wanted to throw a party after the Ballon d'Or—Flick called it off

Yamal wanted to throw a party after the Ballon d'Or—Flick called it off

Hansi Flick stepped in
Football news Today, 12:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Yamal wanted to throw a party after the Ballon d'Or—Flick called it off https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1970225749681655893

Lamine Yamal was left without a party after the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, thanks to an intervention from Barcelona's head coach.

Details: According to El País, Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal had planned to throw a party after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, regardless of the voting results.

However, the Catalan club's head coach Hansi Flick called off the event, explaining his decision by stressing the need to stay focused on team objectives amid a hectic season schedule.

The source reports that Yamal took his manager's decision calmly and understood the reasoning behind it.

Reminder: Milan wants to sign the Blaugrana striker Robert Lewandowski.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Emotions running high. PSG fans flood Barcelona and taunt rivals Football news Today, 11:56 Emotions running high. PSG fans flood Barcelona and taunt rivals
Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski Transfer news Yesterday, 12:52 Milan prepares a major transfer move. The club wants to sign Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 12:17 Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025
Pedri speaks out on his Ballon d’Or ranking Football news Yesterday, 10:49 Pedri speaks out on his Ballon d’Or ranking
Finally, the wait is over! UEFA lists 'Camp Nou' as the home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos Football news Yesterday, 10:35 Finally, the wait is over! UEFA lists 'Camp Nou' as the home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos
Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash Football news Yesterday, 09:14 Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores