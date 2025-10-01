Yamal wanted to throw a party after the Ballon d'Or—Flick called it off

Hansi Flick stepped in

Lamine Yamal was left without a party after the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, thanks to an intervention from Barcelona's head coach.

Details: According to El País, Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal had planned to throw a party after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, regardless of the voting results.

However, the Catalan club's head coach Hansi Flick called off the event, explaining his decision by stressing the need to stay focused on team objectives amid a hectic season schedule.

The source reports that Yamal took his manager's decision calmly and understood the reasoning behind it.

Reminder: Milan wants to sign the Blaugrana striker Robert Lewandowski.