Xavi commented on the rumors about Neymar's transfer to Barcelona

The head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, commented on the information about a possible transfer of Brazilian forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain to the Catalan club.

"I was surprised by the information about a possible transfer of Neymar to Barcelona. He is not part of our plans. Yes, I like him, but we have other priorities," Xavi stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Earlier, it was reported that PSG wants to part ways with Neymar due to his high salary. Currently, the forward is recovering from an injury.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.