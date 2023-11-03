WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted

American tennis player Jessica Pegula (WTA 5) won her 3rd match at the WTA Finals 2023.

In the 3rd round of the Bakalar group, the American defeated Maria Sakkari (Greece, WTA 9) in straight sets in 1 hour and 19 minutes.

WTA Finals 2023. Hardcourt

Bakalar Group. 3rd Round

Jessica Pegula (USA) - Maria Sakkari (Greece) - 6:3, 6:2

Pegula won all 3 matches in the Bakalar group and advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 as the group's first-place finisher. In addition to Sakkari, Jessica also defeated Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Another semifinalist from the Bakalar group will be determined in the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Their match was interrupted due to rain in the 2nd set with Rybakina leading 5-3. Sabalenka won the first set 6-1.

The match will be completed after the doubles matches of Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova - Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe and Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs - Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez.

Match Highlights: Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari