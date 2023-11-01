RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news The first participant in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 has been determined

The first participant in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 has been determined

Tennis news Yesterday, 12:26
The first participant in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 has been determined

The 5th-ranked player in the world from the United States, Jessica Pegula, became the first tennis player to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 2023 Year-End Championship, which is taking place on hard courts in Cancun, Mexico.

Jessica won her first two matches in the "Bakalar" group. In the 1st round, Pegula defeated Elena Rybakina, and then she overcame the world's number one, Aryna Sabalenka.

Considering that Rybakina defeated Maria Sakkari in the 2nd round, someone from the two participants, Rybakina or Sabalenka, can match Jessica in points (each having 1 victory). They will face each other in the last 3rd round match to determine another semifinalist from the Bakalar group.

Since two players from the quartet will advance to the semifinals, Pegula has secured her spot in the playoffs under all scenarios.

In the 3rd round of the group stage, Jessica will compete against Maria Sakkari, who has already lost her chances of advancing to the semifinals due to two defeats, against Rybakina and Sabalenka.

The Bakalar group standings after two rounds are as follows:

Video review of the 2nd round match between Arina Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.


Video review of the 2nd round match between Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari.

