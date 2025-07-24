RU RU ES ES FR FR
Wow! Sebastian Vettel on the verge of a Red Bull return

Good news for Red Bull fans.
Motorsport News Today, 14:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The 38-year-old German racer could be making a sensational comeback to Formula 1.

Details: In an interview with RacingNews365, the legendary Sebastian Vettel admitted he is seriously considering a return to Red Bull as a consultant:

"I know the Red Bull advisor very well. Helmut Marko and I are still in touch. If all these talks became more concrete, I would first need to clearly understand what tasks I would have to perform. That would determine my decision. I have the relevant experience and profile.

For young talents in Formula 1, it’s crucial to have someone by their side who can help. But not in the sense of telling them where to brake or how to take corners. The driver should be able to do that on their own. What's important is support on the mental side. You can’t change a driver. You can help them develop their strengths and work on their weaknesses. But trying to turn someone into the next Hamilton or Schumacher—that’s not how it works. It all depends on understanding the individual, not imposing someone else’s character or style," Vettel confessed.

Vettel’s career began in 2007 and stretched all the way to 2022. During this time, he raced for teams such as BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Reminder: There will be no move. Toto Wolff denied the rumors about Verstappen joining Mercedes.

