No transfer on the horizon. Toto Wolff denies rumors about Verstappen joining Mercedes

Speculation has been swirling lately about a potential move for Max Verstappen to Mercedes, but Toto Wolff has now stepped forward to address the situation.

Details: According to the team boss, the main priority is to retain Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the lineup. Furthermore, negotiations with the drivers are ongoing, and all parties involved are fully informed about the process.

Quote: "We want to continue working with George and Kimi. That is our main priority. Talks are underway, and everyone is in the loop. I don't think there will be any major surprises," Toto Wolff stated.

He also pointed out that the recent buzz was sparked by photoshopped images with airplanes, something that hasn't happened before.

Quote: "The fact that we're vacationing near each other doesn't mean we'll be working together in Formula 1. We've always gotten along well, but it just so happens we're holidaying in similar places," Wolff added.

