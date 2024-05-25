RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time

Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time

Football news Yesterday, 15:37
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time Photo: x.com/Somhiseremfcb

For the first time since his dismissal, Xavi spoke about the situation following the confirmation that Hansi Flick will replace him as Barcelona's coach. The 44-year-old, who took on the role in 2021, was relieved of his duties on Friday after a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco. This occurred just a month after it was announced that he would remain at the club.

"Thank you, I'm fine. Of course, these have been difficult days, not the easiest. But I am here with a clear mind and proud of having been the coach for two and a half years. It wasn’t easy.

I am grateful to the president, and I had no issues with the management. I am a club man and adapted to the circumstances. The president explained his reasons, and I have no choice but to accept his decision.

I would like to return to Barça one day. Barcelona is the club of my life, I have always said that. I am not closing the door on the possibility of returning to the club," - said Xavi before the match against Sevilla.

Announcing that he will take a break from coaching, Xavi also confirmed that he will forgo the salary owed to him under his contract.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 15:13 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news 24 may 2024, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news 24 may 2024, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news 24 may 2024, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news 24 may 2024, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 01:25 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Juventus and Monza are close to completing the transfer of the best goalkeeper in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 17:00 PSG defeated Lyon in Mbappe's farewell match and won the French Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Real Madrid officially secured 36th La Liga title after finishing season with draw with Real Betis Motorsport News Yesterday, 16:40 The Schumacher family won a lawsuit against a German magazine for a scandalous publication Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Unexpectedly. Bayern Munich has revealed the reason for Tuchel's departure Football news Yesterday, 16:01 Bayer has secured their first-ever golden double by defeating Kaiserslautern to win the DFB Pokal Football news Yesterday, 15:37 Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Farewell to a Legend: The iconic Toni Kroos bids adieu to the Santiago Bernabéu faithful Hockey news Yesterday, 15:13 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Future vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024