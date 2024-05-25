Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time

For the first time since his dismissal, Xavi spoke about the situation following the confirmation that Hansi Flick will replace him as Barcelona's coach. The 44-year-old, who took on the role in 2021, was relieved of his duties on Friday after a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco. This occurred just a month after it was announced that he would remain at the club.

"Thank you, I'm fine. Of course, these have been difficult days, not the easiest. But I am here with a clear mind and proud of having been the coach for two and a half years. It wasn’t easy.

I am grateful to the president, and I had no issues with the management. I am a club man and adapted to the circumstances. The president explained his reasons, and I have no choice but to accept his decision.

I would like to return to Barça one day. Barcelona is the club of my life, I have always said that. I am not closing the door on the possibility of returning to the club," - said Xavi before the match against Sevilla.