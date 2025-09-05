World record in women's football! Grace Geyoro transfers to London City for a record fee

Women's football has never seen sums like this.

Details: According to Marca, PSG's French midfielder Grace Geyoro is set to join London City in the near future for a staggering €1.6 million—a record-shattering sum for the women's game.

Reports indicate that the transfer negotiations were personally handled by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the owner of the London club, entrepreneur Michele Kang.

The previous transfer record in women's football belonged to Lizbeth Ovalle, who moved from Mexico's Tigres to Orlando Pride for €1.3 million.

Grace Geyoro spent thirteen years at the Paris club, eleven of them as a regular in the starting lineup, collecting three French Cups and one domestic league title along the way. She also won the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship.

