World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships

The world of sports is periodically rocked by scandals involving the presence of male hormones in female athletes, and World Athletics is determined to put a stop to it.

Details: World Athletics has announced the introduction of genetic testing to determine women's eligibility for competition. The new rule will come into effect on September 1 this year, just ahead of the World Athletics Championships, which kick off on September 13.

The test will be conducted once in a lifetime and will involve either an oral swab or a blood sample—whichever is more convenient for the athlete.

The aim of the test is to detect the presence of the SRY gene, which is located on the Y chromosome and is responsible for typical male sexual development.

World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe stated that the rule is essential to ensure fair play. According to him, only those who are biologically female will be allowed to compete in the elite women's category.

Reminder: The decision was based on recommendations from a gender diversity working group that spent more than a year examining issues related to athlete eligibility from legal, scientific, sporting, and social perspectives.