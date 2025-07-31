RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Athletics News World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships

World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships

All for the sake of fair competition.
Athletics News Today, 06:45
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships Getty Images

The world of sports is periodically rocked by scandals involving the presence of male hormones in female athletes, and World Athletics is determined to put a stop to it.

Details: World Athletics has announced the introduction of genetic testing to determine women's eligibility for competition. The new rule will come into effect on September 1 this year, just ahead of the World Athletics Championships, which kick off on September 13.

The test will be conducted once in a lifetime and will involve either an oral swab or a blood sample—whichever is more convenient for the athlete.

The aim of the test is to detect the presence of the SRY gene, which is located on the Y chromosome and is responsible for typical male sexual development.

World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe stated that the rule is essential to ensure fair play. According to him, only those who are biologically female will be allowed to compete in the elite women's category.

Reminder: The decision was based on recommendations from a gender diversity working group that spent more than a year examining issues related to athlete eligibility from legal, scientific, sporting, and social perspectives.

Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 08:08 The whole team got together: Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo from team dinner Motorsport News Today, 07:51 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates his coach on his birthday Football news Today, 07:45 "This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund Football news Today, 07:18 The process continues: Erling Haaland shares new photos from Manchester City training Football news Today, 07:12 Gyökeres admits he didn't choose Arsenal's No. 14 shirt because of Henry Football news Today, 06:57 Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025 Athletics News Today, 06:45 World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships Football news Today, 06:17 Bayern pull out of the Woltermade transfer. For now Football news Today, 06:11 OFFICIALLY. Kaizer Chiefs Part Ways with Another Player Lifestyle Today, 06:03 Plays padel in Ibiza: Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo
Sport Predictions
Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores