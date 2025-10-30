ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Wolverhampton set to sack Vitor Pereira and appoint Erik ten Hag

Wolverhampton set to sack Vitor Pereira and appoint Erik ten Hag

The Wolves' management is no longer willing to tolerate the Portuguese coach's poor run of results
Football news Today, 16:34
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Wolverhampton set to sack Vitor Pereira and appoint Erik ten Hag https://x.com/bayer04_en/status/1962455413762166958

Wolverhampton's board is preparing to dismiss head coach Vitor Pereira following a string of disappointing results in the Premier League.

Details: According to journalist Steve Brown, the club's hierarchy has already started searching for a replacement and has entered into negotiations with former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

There is growing disappointment at Wolverhampton over the team's performance this season: the Wolves currently sit at the bottom of the table.

Erik ten Hag's last job was with German side Bayer.

Reminder: Wolverhampton goalkeeper José Sá got into a heated argument with an angry supporter right out on the street.

Related teams and leagues
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Related Team News
Claudio Echeverri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 13:52 It didn’t work out... Manchester City seriously considering recall of Claudio Echeverri
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 07:03 "Garnacho arrived from Manchester United not in top form." - Enzo Maresca shares his impressions of Alejandro Garnacho's performance
Liam Delap of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the pre-season friendly match Football news 28 oct 2025, 08:37 "Delap is ready to play tomorrow. But..." - Enzo Maresca comments on Liam Delap's return
Jose Sa of Portugal warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match Football news 27 oct 2025, 12:45 It almost turned into a brawl! Wolverhampton goalkeeper gets into heated argument with angry fan right on the street
President of Botafogo John Textor looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and Corinthians Football news 27 oct 2025, 10:28 Big deal! John Textor aims to buy Wolverhampton with a $550 million offer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores