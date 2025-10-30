Wolverhampton set to sack Vitor Pereira and appoint Erik ten Hag
The Wolves' management is no longer willing to tolerate the Portuguese coach's poor run of results
Football news Today, 16:34Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Wolverhampton's board is preparing to dismiss head coach Vitor Pereira following a string of disappointing results in the Premier League.
Details: According to journalist Steve Brown, the club's hierarchy has already started searching for a replacement and has entered into negotiations with former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
There is growing disappointment at Wolverhampton over the team's performance this season: the Wolves currently sit at the bottom of the table.
Erik ten Hag's last job was with German side Bayer.
Reminder: Wolverhampton goalkeeper José Sá got into a heated argument with an angry supporter right out on the street.