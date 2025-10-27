ES ES FR FR
It almost turned into a brawl! Wolverhampton goalkeeper gets into heated argument with angry fan right on the street

Tensions are rising in Wolverhampton.
Football news Today, 12:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jose Sa of Portugal warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Wolverhampton's losing streak is fueling a wave of discontent among the club's supporters.

Details: After yesterday's 2-3 home defeat to Burnley, Wolverhampton dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table, and the Wolves fans were so frustrated that they confronted the players right outside the stadium.

One of the most dramatic incidents involved Wolverhampton's Portuguese goalkeeper, Jose Sa, who got into a heated and emotional exchange with an angry fan. Passersby had to separate the keeper and the supporter before the clash escalated into a physical fight.

During the argument, Jose Sa shouted:

"When I go home, I don't speak to my wife because we lose, because I am sad," Sa yelled at the fan.

After nine matchdays, Wolverhampton have yet to win a single Premier League game and currently sit 18th in the EPL standings.

The Wolves' next fixture is an away clash against Fulham on November 11.

Reminder: Worst season start in 127 years. Wolverhampton set a club anti-record

