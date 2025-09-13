Worst season start in 127 years. Wolverhampton set a club anti-record
Wolves rewrote club history in the fourth round of the new Premier League season. At St. James' Park, Vítor Pereira's squad fell to Newcastle 0-1, suffering their first ever defeat in all four opening matches of a Premier League campaign in 127 years.
The only goal of the match came from the Magpies' newcomer Nick Woltemade, who joined the club for £69 million. The German striker headed home after a cross from Jacob Murphy late in the first half. After the break, the Wolves never managed to turn the game around.
As a result, Wolves remain pointless and sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with a goal difference of –7. Their only goals so far came in the match against Everton (2-3), while in the other games—against Manchester City (0-4), Bournemouth (0-1), and now Newcastle—they failed to score.