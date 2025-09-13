Worst season start in 127 years. Wolverhampton set a club anti-record

Wolves lose their first four Premier League matches for the first time ever

Wolves rewrote club history in the fourth round of the new Premier League season. At St. James' Park, Vítor Pereira's squad fell to Newcastle 0-1, suffering their first ever defeat in all four opening matches of a Premier League campaign in 127 years.

The only goal of the match came from the Magpies' newcomer Nick Woltemade, who joined the club for £69 million. The German striker headed home after a cross from Jacob Murphy late in the first half. After the break, the Wolves never managed to turn the game around.

As a result, Wolves remain pointless and sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with a goal difference of –7. Their only goals so far came in the match against Everton (2-3), while in the other games—against Manchester City (0-4), Bournemouth (0-1), and now Newcastle—they failed to score.