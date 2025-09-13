RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Worst season start in 127 years. Wolverhampton set a club anti-record

Worst season start in 127 years. Wolverhampton set a club anti-record

Wolves lose their first four Premier League matches for the first time ever
Football news Today, 13:57
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Worst season start in 127 years. Wolverhampton set a club anti-record Photo: talksport.com

Wolves rewrote club history in the fourth round of the new Premier League season. At St. James' Park, Vítor Pereira's squad fell to Newcastle 0-1, suffering their first ever defeat in all four opening matches of a Premier League campaign in 127 years.

The only goal of the match came from the Magpies' newcomer Nick Woltemade, who joined the club for £69 million. The German striker headed home after a cross from Jacob Murphy late in the first half. After the break, the Wolves never managed to turn the game around.

As a result, Wolves remain pointless and sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with a goal difference of –7. Their only goals so far came in the match against Everton (2-3), while in the other games—against Manchester City (0-4), Bournemouth (0-1), and now Newcastle—they failed to score.

Related teams and leagues
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Alexander Isak with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:07 Newcastle coach Eddie Howe opens up about his relationship with Isak after Liverpool transfer
Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 07:49 A true goal machine! Lewandowski's incredible accomplishment in the Champions League
There’s hope. Frenkie de Jong pushing to be fit for Champions League clash with Newcastle Football news 11 sep 2025, 02:11 There’s hope. Frenkie de Jong pushing to be fit for Champions League clash with Newcastle
Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:32 Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool
Artem Dovbyk Football news 07 sep 2025, 06:27 Couldn't reach an agreement with Milan? Dovbyk could move to England this winter
Related Tournament News
Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed Football news Today, 15:07 Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed
Crisis in Birmingham. Aston Villa fail to score in their opening four matches of the new season for the first time in history Football news Today, 13:31 Crisis in Birmingham. Aston Villa fail to score in their opening four matches of the new season for the first time in history
Martin Zubimendi Football news Today, 10:00 Stunning goal in the Premier League! Arsenal newcomer Martin Zubimendi finds the net (VIDEO)
Guardiola faces a setback as African defender Aït-Nouri ruled out for 5 weeks with injury Football news Today, 09:28 Guardiola faces a setback as African defender Aït-Nouri ruled out for 5 weeks with injury
QUIZ. Manchester City vs Manchester United: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 02:30 QUIZ. Manchester City vs Manchester United: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Manuel Ugarte & Erling Haaland Football news Today, 02:22 Manchester City vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 14 September 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores