ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Nottingham vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups, and match preview — October 1, 2025

Nottingham vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups, and match preview — October 1, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction Carl Recine/Getty Images
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
English Premier League (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 11:00
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Manchester United Manchester United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 2.1
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, November 1, in the tenth round of the English Premier League, Nottingham will host Manchester United at home. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction.

See also: Burnley vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips 01 November 2025

Match preview

Nottingham Forest approaches this match in a challenging situation. Over the course of the season, the team has already appointed its third manager: Sean Dyche took charge after Ange Postecoglou was dismissed. Following this change, Forest pulled off a surprise win over Porto in the Europa League (2-0), but then lost to Bournemouth in the ninth Premier League round (0-2). After nine rounds, Forest sits in 18th place with five points, five goals scored, and seventeen conceded.

On home turf, Nottingham Forest will likely aim to minimize risks: expect a low block, compact defending, close attention to defensive lines, and attempts to capitalize on set pieces or rare counterattacks. The hosts will be searching for their first win as a morale boost, especially in front of their home crowd.

Manchester United, on the other hand, appear much more confident: after a difficult previous season, they've hit their stride and started picking up crucial points. In their last five matches, the Red Devils have celebrated four victories—against Chelsea and Liverpool (both 2-1), Sunderland (2-0), and Brighton (4-2). After nine rounds, United have 16 points and sit sixth, just one point behind the Champions League zone.

Manchester United will come out looking to dominate possession: expect wide play, incisive passing, and relentless pressure on the opposition. Their objective will be to prevent Forest from scoring first and seize control as early as possible to avoid any upsets. The key to success lies in converting chances and maintaining defensive discipline—areas where United have shown some inconsistency so far.

Probable line-ups

Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus
Manchester United: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Nottingham has won three times, Manchester United twice
  • Nottingham have lost four of their last five matches
  • Manchester United have won four of their last five matches

Prediction

Manchester United look confident in recent games: they're creating plenty, scoring plenty, and playing some attractive combination football. Despite Nottingham's defensive approach, I don't see Sean Dyche's men having much of a chance to take points here. My prediction: Manchester United to win at 2.1

Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 2.1
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 06:45 Perth Glory — Melbourne Victory Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 31 October 2025 Perth Glory Odds: 1.5 Melbourne Victory Bet now Mostbet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Bechem United vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 31 oct 2025, 11:30 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vs Nation FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Bechem United Odds: 1.97 Nations FC Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 31 oct 2025, 15:30 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.71 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Getafe vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak? Getafe Odds: 1.5 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Wrexham vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Wrexham vs Coventry City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 31, 2025 Wrexham Odds: 1.8 Coventry Recommended Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Alverca prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 31 oct 2025, 16:15 Sporting vs Alverca: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.58 Alverca Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 04:35 Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 1, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.46 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.7 Rayo Vallecano Recommended Melbet
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.54 Orlando Pirates Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores