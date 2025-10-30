Prediction on game Win Manchester United Odds: 2.1 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, November 1, in the tenth round of the English Premier League, Nottingham will host Manchester United at home. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest approaches this match in a challenging situation. Over the course of the season, the team has already appointed its third manager: Sean Dyche took charge after Ange Postecoglou was dismissed. Following this change, Forest pulled off a surprise win over Porto in the Europa League (2-0), but then lost to Bournemouth in the ninth Premier League round (0-2). After nine rounds, Forest sits in 18th place with five points, five goals scored, and seventeen conceded.

On home turf, Nottingham Forest will likely aim to minimize risks: expect a low block, compact defending, close attention to defensive lines, and attempts to capitalize on set pieces or rare counterattacks. The hosts will be searching for their first win as a morale boost, especially in front of their home crowd.

Manchester United, on the other hand, appear much more confident: after a difficult previous season, they've hit their stride and started picking up crucial points. In their last five matches, the Red Devils have celebrated four victories—against Chelsea and Liverpool (both 2-1), Sunderland (2-0), and Brighton (4-2). After nine rounds, United have 16 points and sit sixth, just one point behind the Champions League zone.

Manchester United will come out looking to dominate possession: expect wide play, incisive passing, and relentless pressure on the opposition. Their objective will be to prevent Forest from scoring first and seize control as early as possible to avoid any upsets. The key to success lies in converting chances and maintaining defensive discipline—areas where United have shown some inconsistency so far.

Probable line-ups

Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Manchester United: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Nottingham has won three times, Manchester United twice

Nottingham have lost four of their last five matches

Manchester United have won four of their last five matches

Prediction

Manchester United look confident in recent games: they're creating plenty, scoring plenty, and playing some attractive combination football. Despite Nottingham's defensive approach, I don't see Sean Dyche's men having much of a chance to take points here. My prediction: Manchester United to win at 2.1