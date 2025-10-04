"Wolf" for another 2 years? Roma begin talks to extend Paulo Dybala's contract

Roma want to keep the Argentine star.

Roma will do everything in their power to keep the team's main star, Paulo Dybala, at the club.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Roma's management has started negotiations with Paulo Dybala's agents regarding a new long-term deal. The Roman club intends to extend the Argentine forward's contract until 2028.

#ASRoma have opened talks to try to extend Paulo #Dybala’s contract until 2028. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 3, 2025

This season, Paulo has featured in three Serie A matches for the Giallorossi.

