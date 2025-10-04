RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Wolf" for another 2 years? Roma begin talks to extend Paulo Dybala's contract

Roma want to keep the Argentine star.
Football news Today, 03:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Roma will do everything in their power to keep the team's main star, Paulo Dybala, at the club.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Roma's management has started negotiations with Paulo Dybala's agents regarding a new long-term deal. The Roman club intends to extend the Argentine forward's contract until 2028.

This season, Paulo has featured in three Serie A matches for the Giallorossi.

