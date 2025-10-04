"Wolf" for another 2 years? Roma begin talks to extend Paulo Dybala's contract
Roma want to keep the Argentine star.
Football news Today, 03:33Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Roma will do everything in their power to keep the team's main star, Paulo Dybala, at the club.
Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Roma's management has started negotiations with Paulo Dybala's agents regarding a new long-term deal. The Roman club intends to extend the Argentine forward's contract until 2028.
This season, Paulo has featured in three Serie A matches for the Giallorossi.
