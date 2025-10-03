RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news One-in-15-million chance: Roma sets incredible unwanted record

One-in-15-million chance: Roma sets incredible unwanted record

Something like this seems unprecedented.
Football news Today, 11:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
One-in-15-million chance: Roma sets incredible unwanted record Getty Images

In their second UEFA Europa League group-stage match, Roma lost 0-1 to Lille, but the real shock came at the end of the game when they failed to convert three consecutive penalties.

Details: According to analytics company xG Serie A, the odds of Roma missing three penalties in a row are 1 in 15 million.

We reported that Dovbyk initially missed his first penalty, but the referee ordered a retake. Dovbyk tried again — and missed once more.

A few minutes later, the referee awarded a third penalty within 10 minutes. This time, Matthias Süle stepped up, but he also failed to score.

Reminder: These misses cost Roma at least one point, as they were unable to recover and eventually lost 0-1.

Related teams and leagues
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
Related Team News
Roma miss three consecutive penalties in match against Lille Football news Yesterday, 16:26 Madness! Roma miss three consecutive penalties in match against Lille
Roma legend De Rossi could take charge of Torino Football news 01 oct 2025, 10:26 Roma legend De Rossi could take charge of Torino
Related Tournament News
Marko Arnautovic of Austria reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier between Austria and Romania Football news 26 sep 2025, 04:06 Interesting fact! Marko Arnautović breaks goalless streak lasting over 16 years
Olivier Giroud of LOSC LIlle during the pre-season friendly match Football news 25 sep 2025, 15:15 Olivier Giroud secures victory for Lille and storms into the top 3 oldest scorers in Europa League history
No warm-up needed. Antony delivers an assist for Betis in the second match of the season Football news 24 sep 2025, 15:37 No warm-up needed. Antony delivers an assist for Betis in the second match of the season
An incredible player. Dante rewrites UEFA Europa League history Football news 24 sep 2025, 15:22 An incredible player. Dante rewrites UEFA Europa League history
"Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match Football news 24 sep 2025, 13:48 "Show Israel the red card" - Greek fans call for Israel's exclusion during Europa League match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores