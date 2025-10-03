One-in-15-million chance: Roma sets incredible unwanted record
Something like this seems unprecedented.
Football news
In their second UEFA Europa League group-stage match, Roma lost 0-1 to Lille, but the real shock came at the end of the game when they failed to convert three consecutive penalties.
Details: According to analytics company xG Serie A, the odds of Roma missing three penalties in a row are 1 in 15 million.
We reported that Dovbyk initially missed his first penalty, but the referee ordered a retake. Dovbyk tried again — and missed once more.
A few minutes later, the referee awarded a third penalty within 10 minutes. This time, Matthias Süle stepped up, but he also failed to score.
Reminder: These misses cost Roma at least one point, as they were unable to recover and eventually lost 0-1.