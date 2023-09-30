Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog

On September 30th, the 7th round of Ligue 1 featured a match between Clermont and PSG, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Star French forward Kylian Mbappé played the entire match but failed to make a significant impact.

Former PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, with whom PSG won the French championship last season, left the team during the summer transfer window. Messi now plays for Inter Miami, while Neymar is with Al-Hilal.

Without these two renowned players, PSG's performance has been less than ideal. The team has only secured three wins in seven games. Nevertheless, PSG currently holds the 2nd position in the Ligue 1 table with 12 points.

Interestingly, Clermont occupies the second-to-last position, standing 17th with 2 points.

Ligue 1. 7th Round. September 30th

Clermont - PSG - 0:0