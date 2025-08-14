RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope" - Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns' problems

"With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope" - Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns' problems

It looks like the 'Brazilians' are facing trouble.
Football news Today, 09:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The players are expressing their dissatisfaction.

Details: According to FARPost, Mamelodi Sundowns players such as Tapelo Maseko and Kutlwano Letlhaku have voiced their discontent with the actions of head coach Miguel Cardoso.

It is reported that the players are unhappy with the limited playing time they are receiving. Tapelo Maseko, on his Instagram page, stated that he has lost his love for football because the coaching staff does not recognize his hard work in training.

This situation prompted Cardoso himself to step in and shed light on the ongoing issues:

"With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope, and it would be naive to think that it's not affecting the squad.

It would be completely naive to think that things like this could happen without the players feeling it, because that's just who they are—they're friends, they share the dressing room, and I'm sure they talk to each other.

But despite all of this, we can maintain a strong mentality and the will to win every match. That's our value in the dressing room. We don't let the team go in the wrong direction because of possible events.

The transfer market is always very tough, and after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where the team performed at its current level, there's always instability in terms of incoming offers, but the club handles such issues with great professionalism.

The maturity we have in the dressing room allows the players to know that everything is being handled properly. It will take time, because these issues require time to resolve, but eventually, they will be sorted out." Cardoso stated.

Since the start of the new season, Sundowns have been without several key players, including Khuliso Mudau and Lucas Ribeiro Costa. It's reported that this duo is attracting interest from abroad, but their future at the club remains uncertain, as neither has featured in any of the three matches played so far.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025 Football news Today, 08:35 Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025 Football news 12 aug 2025, 10:26 Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025
The battle for Shalulile. Esperance faces challenge from Sudanese Al-Hilal Football news 10 aug 2025, 16:51 The battle for Shalulile. Esperance faces challenge from Sudanese Al-Hilal
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 9, 2025 Football news 08 aug 2025, 12:28 Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 9, 2025
CAF Cups Football news 08 aug 2025, 05:05 Fierce competition! CAF club rankings for 2025 released
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2 Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2
Asanele Velebayi is a new Kaizer Chiefs player Football news Yesterday, 06:50 Official: Asanele Velebayi becomes a new Kaizer Chiefs player
Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship Football news 12 aug 2025, 16:27 Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 13, 2025 Football news 12 aug 2025, 13:41 Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 13, 2025
Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants Football news 12 aug 2025, 12:41 Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants
Mofokeng as part of the Orlando Pirates. Football news 11 aug 2025, 15:15 "They don't play to win, they play for TikTok" - Mark Mayambela on Orlando Pirates' defeat
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores