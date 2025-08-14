"With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope" - Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns' problems

The players are expressing their dissatisfaction.

Details: According to FARPost, Mamelodi Sundowns players such as Tapelo Maseko and Kutlwano Letlhaku have voiced their discontent with the actions of head coach Miguel Cardoso.

It is reported that the players are unhappy with the limited playing time they are receiving. Tapelo Maseko, on his Instagram page, stated that he has lost his love for football because the coaching staff does not recognize his hard work in training.

This situation prompted Cardoso himself to step in and shed light on the ongoing issues:

"With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope, and it would be naive to think that it's not affecting the squad. It would be completely naive to think that things like this could happen without the players feeling it, because that's just who they are—they're friends, they share the dressing room, and I'm sure they talk to each other. But despite all of this, we can maintain a strong mentality and the will to win every match. That's our value in the dressing room. We don't let the team go in the wrong direction because of possible events. The transfer market is always very tough, and after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where the team performed at its current level, there's always instability in terms of incoming offers, but the club handles such issues with great professionalism. The maturity we have in the dressing room allows the players to know that everything is being handled properly. It will take time, because these issues require time to resolve, but eventually, they will be sorted out." Cardoso stated.

Since the start of the new season, Sundowns have been without several key players, including Khuliso Mudau and Lucas Ribeiro Costa. It's reported that this duo is attracting interest from abroad, but their future at the club remains uncertain, as neither has featured in any of the three matches played so far.

