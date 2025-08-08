RU RU ES ES FR FR
Wissa left out of Brentford squad as he eyes Newcastle move

The player is targeting a transfer.
Football news Today, 13:59
Miguel Solomons
Wissa left out of Brentford squad as he eyes Newcastle move Getty Images

Brentford are playing a friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach, but one of the Bees' key players — Wissa — is missing from the lineup.

Details: He was left out of the squad because he wants to leave Brentford. His plan is simple: depart the club and make the switch to Newcastle.

Earlier, it was reported that 25-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak has been suspended from Newcastle's upcoming matches and first-team training.

Reminder: The arrival of Saudi investment at Newcastle in October 2021 was met with mixed feelings among fans, but it was clear a new era was beginning at the club. Almost four years on, that optimism could turn into quite the opposite.

