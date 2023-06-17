Wins for Portugal, Scotland and the Czech Republic: Euro 2024 Qualification Results of 17 June

On June 17th, the qualifying matches for the UEFA Euro 2024 took place, and notable victories were achieved by Portugal, Scotland, and the Czech Republic against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Norway, and the Faroe Islands, respectively.

Group A

Norway 1-2 Scotland (0-0)

Goals: Haaland, 11 (penalty) - 1:0, Dykes, 87 - 1:1, McLean, 89 - 1:2

Cyprus 1-2 Georgia (1-1)

Goals: Mkheidze, 31 - 0:1, Pittas, 39 (penalty) - 1:1, Davitashvili, 84 - 1:2

Team Standings: Scotland - 9 points (3 matches), Georgia - 4 points (2 matches), Spain - 3 points (2 matches), Norway - 1 point (3 matches), Cyprus - 0 points (2 matches).

Group E

Faroe Islands 0-3 Czech Republic (0-2)

Goals: Krejci, 15 - 0:1, Cerny, 44 - 0:2, Cerny, 75 - 0:3

Albania 2-0 Moldova (0-0)

Goals: Asani, 51 - 1:0, Bajrami, 76 - 2:0

Team Standings: Czech Republic - 7 points (3 matches), Poland, Albania - 3 points (2 matches), Moldova - 2 points (3 matches), Faroe Islands - 1 point (2 matches).

Group F

Belgium 1-1 Austria (0-1)

Goals: Mangala, 22 (own goal) - 0:1, Lukaku, 61 - 1:1

Azerbaijan 1-1 Estonia (0-1, 1-0)

Goals: Sappinen, 27 - 0:1, Krivotsyuk, 62 - 1:1

Team Standings: Austria - 7 points (3 matches), Belgium - 4 points (2 matches), Sweden - 3 points (2 matches), Estonia - 1 point (2 matches), Azerbaijan - 1 point (3 matches).

Group G

Lithuania 1-1 Bulgaria (1-1)

Goals: Girdvainis, 15 - 1:0, Petkov, 27 - 1:1

Montenegro 0-0 Hungary

Team Standings: Serbia - 6 points (2 matches), Hungary - 4 points (2 matches), Montenegro - 4 points (3 matches), Bulgaria - 1 point (3 matches), Lithuania - 1 point (2 matches).

Group J

Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-0)

Goals: Silva, 44 - 1:0, Fernandes, 77 - 2:0, Fernandes, 90+4 - 3:0

Luxembourg 2-0 Liechtenstein (0-0)

Goals: Sinani, 59 - 1:0, Rodrigues, 89 - 2:0

Iceland 1-2 Slovakia (1-1)

Goals: Kucka, 27 - 0:1, Finnbogason, 41 (penalty) - 1:1, Suslov, 69 - 1:2

Team Standings: Portugal - 9 points (3 matches), Slovakia - 7 points (3 matches), Luxembourg - 4 points (3 matches), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland - 3 points (3 matches), Liechtenstein - 0 points (3 matches).