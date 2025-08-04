RU RU ES ES FR FR
Williams driver Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Williams driver Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix

The race turned out to be unsuccessful for him
Motorsport News Today, 07:42
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Carlos Sainz behind the scenes at the Hungarian Grand Prix Photo: https://www.instagram.com/carlossainz55 / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has reacted to the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, where he endured a disappointing race. The Spaniard shared his thoughts on his Instagram page.

Sainz posted photos from the Grand Prix weekend, accompanied by a caption reflecting on his experience in the race.

"A cleaner weekend, but unfortunately this track didn’t suit our car. Time to recharge and come back stronger after the break," wrote Carlos.

It’s worth noting that Sainz’s performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix was far from ideal—he crossed the finish line only 14th, failing to add any points to his tally. In the overall Formula 1 standings, the Spaniard currently sits in 16th place with 16 points to his name.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren continues to lead the standings. At the Hungarian Grand Prix, he finished second, just behind his teammate Lando Norris. The British driver is now Piastri’s closest rival in the battle for the championship title.

Sport Predictions
