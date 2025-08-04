Franco Colapinto speaks out after disappointing Hungarian Grand Prix

Alpine star Franco Colapinto shared his thoughts following another round of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary. The driver posted a message on his Instagram page reflecting on the race.

Colapinto uploaded a photo of himself, captioning it: “We win and lose together. We keep fighting. Good times are coming 💪🏼❤️ @alpinef1team 🇦🇷 👊🏼 👊🏼,” showing his hope for better results in the future.

It should be noted that Colapinto had a tough outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing only 18th and failing to score any points. His Alpine teammate, Pierre Gasly, fared even worse, crossing the line in 19th place.

At this point in the season, Franco Colapinto is the only driver on the current Formula 1 grid who has yet to score a single point. The Argentine currently sits 20th in the championship standings.

The overall leader remains Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who finished the Hungarian Grand Prix in second place, trailing his main rival and teammate Lando Norris.