Fernando Alonso shared his impressions of his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso competed in the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. He shared his thoughts on the race on his Instagram page.

Alonso posted photos from the race, accompanied by a brief caption.

"Thanks to the entire team @astonmartinf1 for their effort this weekend in getting the car as fast as possible and for accommodating my physical discomfort. Thank you @edo.bendinelli @rahulc8812 ! We earned some good and well deserved points. Thank you Hungary 💙 and see you next year!" the Spaniard wrote.

It’s worth noting that before the race weekend, there were reports that Alonso might miss the Hungarian Grand Prix due to back problems. However, the Spaniard still took to the track—and delivered his best result of the season so far, finishing in fifth place.

The winner of the race was McLaren’s Lando Norris, who beat his teammate Oscar Piastri to the checkered flag.

Following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso climbed to 11th place in the overall standings, now holding 26 points. The leader remains Piastri, who is just nine points ahead of Norris.