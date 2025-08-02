RU RU ES ES FR FR
Couldn't hold back emotions. Hamilton urges Ferrari to change drivers

The seven-time world champion comments on his Hungarian disaster
Motorsport News Today, 14:26
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Lewis Hamilton couldn't hold back his emotions after a disastrous qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton was knocked out in Q2 and will start Sunday's race from only 12th on the grid.

While Hamilton consistently delivers strong race performances, his qualifying results this season have often left much to be desired. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he gave a scathing assessment of his own performance:

"Every time in qualifying, it's on me. I'm useless. Absolutely useless. The team has no problems—the other car is on pole. Maybe they should just change the driver."

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc unexpectedly clinched pole position, beating out the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has already responded to the remarks, expressing full support for the seven-time world champion.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
