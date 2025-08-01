Williams star Carlos Sainz arrives in Hungary for the next Formula 1 Grand Prix round

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has already arrived in Hungary, where the next round of the Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place in the coming days. The Spaniard shared a photo on his Instagram page, confirming his arrival in Budapest.

Sainz posted a picture of himself, adding a Hungarian flag emoji and a waving hand, signaling his greeting to the host country.

It should be noted that ahead of the Budapest round, Sainz is only 16th in the Formula 1 standings, having collected just 16 points so far. At the previous round in Belgium, which took place last week, the Spaniard had a disappointing performance, finishing only 18th.

Additionally, another famous Spanish driver, Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin, will miss the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a back injury. The exact timeline for his recovery is still unknown, but it is certain he will not take part in the race in Budapest.