All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto is gearing up with great anticipation for the upcoming Formula 1 round. The Argentine racer shared an enthusiastic post on his Instagram page.

Colapinto posted a short video showing himself closing the visor on his helmet and giving a thumbs-up. Alongside the video, he captioned it, “Todo readyyyy 👍🏻,” making it clear he’s fully ready for the race.

As a reminder, this weekend marks the next stage of the Formula 1 season—the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. So far, Colapinto’s season hasn’t gone as planned: the Argentine driver has yet to score any points and currently sits 20th in the standings.

Last weekend, during the Belgian Grand Prix, Colapinto finished only 19th, once again missing out on points.

The current Formula 1 championship leader is McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who holds a 16-point advantage over his teammate Lando Norris in second place. Last year’s Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen of Red Bull, is currently third in the table.