Bad news: Fernando Alonso drops out of the Hungarian Grand Prix due to injury

Alonso's future participation in Formula 1 is now under threat.

Details: According to the Spanish channel PartidazoCope, 44-year-old Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will not be able to take part in the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a back injury.

Currently, Alonso is undergoing medical evaluation, which will determine the timeline for the Spaniard’s recovery. However, it is already certain that he will miss the upcoming race.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Fernando Alonso sufre una lesión muscular en la espalda



❌ El asturiano no subirá al Aston Martín en los Libres 1 del GP de Hungría



😟 En las próximas horas se valorará si participará en la segunda ronda de entrenamientos libres



📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/p0cwm9diKH — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 1, 2025

So far, Alonso has struggled to make a significant impact this season. He has scored only 15 points, and during the Belgian Grand Prix, he failed to earn a single point.

