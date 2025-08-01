Bad news: Fernando Alonso drops out of the Hungarian Grand Prix due to injury
The Spaniard will miss the race.
Motorsport News 01 aug 2025, 05:51Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Alonso's future participation in Formula 1 is now under threat.
Details: According to the Spanish channel PartidazoCope, 44-year-old Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will not be able to take part in the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a back injury.
Currently, Alonso is undergoing medical evaluation, which will determine the timeline for the Spaniard’s recovery. However, it is already certain that he will miss the upcoming race.
So far, Alonso has struggled to make a significant impact this season. He has scored only 15 points, and during the Belgian Grand Prix, he failed to earn a single point.
