Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Belgian Grand Prix

The Spaniard was dissatisfied with his race
Motorsport News Today, 04:11
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Belgian Grand Prix Photo: https://www.instagram.com/carlossainz55 / Author unknown

Williams driver Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts on yesterday’s Belgian Grand Prix. The Spaniard posted a message on his Instagram page reflecting on the race.

Sainz uploaded photos from the event and captioned them with a summary of what turned out to be a disappointing outing for him.

“After a costly set-up change yesterday before Quali, today we decided to start from the pits and gamble with a wet configuration, which obviously didn’t pay off on a dry race. We’ll take the positives and move on. Hungary next!” the Spaniard wrote.

It’s worth noting that Sainz finished only 18th at Spa, failing to score any points. The race was once again won by Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who strengthened his lead in the overall standings. Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris finished second, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari rounding out the podium in third.

