Max Verstappen stays at Red Bull, Russell remains with Mercedes

There has been intense speculation lately about a sensational team switch for Max Verstappen and a possible move to Mercedes, but now his future has become clear.

Details: According to respected insider Erik van Hooren, the Dutch driver will remain with Red Bull for the next season and is set to race for the team in 2026 as well. He cannot activate the early contract termination clause. Moreover, Verstappen himself has decided to stay with the team.

It has also emerged that next season Mercedes will field a driver pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. An official announcement is expected soon.

Additionally, Verstappen recently confirmed he does not rule out continuing his Formula 1 career beyond the age of 30.

Reminder: Toto Wolff has also stated that the team's priority remains to keep Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in Mercedes.