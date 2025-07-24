Will Vlahović stay in Serie A? High-profile Italian club wants Juventus striker

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is on the verge of changing teams during the summer transfer window, with several possible destinations for the Serbian forward being discussed. However, he has already made up his mind about where he wants to continue his career.

Details: According to Alfredo Pedullà, since early June, Vlahović has been holding talks with AC Milan's newly appointed head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and following those discussions, he has decided that he would be open to a move to San Siro.

The main stumbling block remains the fact that the Serbian would have to accept a pay cut to join the Rossoneri. If he agrees to the reduced terms, the next step would be to determine how much Milan would need to pay Juventus for the transfer.

If the compensation satisfies the striker, Vlahović and the Bianconeri could reach an agreement to spread the €12 million salary from his current contract over a longer period.

Recall: Earlier reports indicated that the Turin club valued the Serbian forward at around €20 million.