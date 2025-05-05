Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are gearing up for a luxurious getaway to Ibiza, where they’ll unwind on their private yacht. To make this holiday truly unforgettable, the couple has decided to hire a personal chef—offering a jaw-dropping sum for the job.

The couple’s private chef will be Marta Garcia Bou, a top influencer known as Booky. She skyrocketed to fame by showcasing her culinary talents on social media. Booky revealed on the Kapra podcast that she received the offer directly from Ronaldo’s camp.

According to Booky, Georgina Rodriguez reached out to her via Instagram. She was invited to work aboard the yacht as the exclusive chef for Cristiano and Georgina, with the expectation that she’d be ready to whip up gourmet dishes at any hour, day or night. Booky also admitted that for just one week of work, she’ll be banking an incredible salary—over 1 million euros!

It’s worth noting that Booky is a trained industrial engineer and works as a consultant at Deloitte. However, her culinary prowess on social media has earned her immense popularity. Her TikTok boasts nearly half a million followers, while her Instagram audience is close to 400,000. Thanks to this rising fame, she’s won the trust of many celebrities, including singer Quevedo.