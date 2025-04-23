Will he regain trust? Barcelona's coaching staff pleased with Fati

It seemed that the once-written-off winger Ansu Fati got his chance on the pitch against Mallorca, becoming part of Hansi Flick's rotation. It appeared to be just a temporary replacement, but the coaching staff found much to ponder from the player's performance.

Details: According to Toni Juanmarti, Flick, along with his assistants, was pleasantly surprised and very satisfied with the performances of not only Fati but also Hector Fort, whose appearance in the starting lineup also surprised many experts.

Juanmarti emphasizes that Fati's place in the starting lineup was earned not only through dedication in training but also with the support of players who hold significant influence in the locker room. The journalist keeps their identities a secret.

Reminder: Prior to the match against Mallorca, the last time Fati appeared in the starting lineup was as far back as October 20 in a match against Sevilla. In total, he has played only his fifth match this La Liga season.