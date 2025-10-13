ES ES FR FR
Wild money! Barcelona sets release clause for De Jong in new contract

The Catalans are making sure not to sell themselves short.
Football news Today, 16:26
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The date when De Jong will sign his new contract with Barcelona has been revealed.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong will put pen to paper on a new deal with Barcelona on Wednesday, October 15.

The agreement is reported to run until June 30, 2029, with De Jong’s release clause set at a staggering 500 million euros.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for 86 million euros. Since then, the Dutchman has made 267 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists.

Earlier reports indicated that De Jong’s contract extension with Barcelona was delayed due to a change of agent, who would be responsible for negotiating the new terms on the player’s behalf.

According to Transfermarkt, De Jong’s market value is currently estimated at 45 million euros.

Reminder: "I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players." - Frenkie de Jong shares his opinion on Barcelona matches in the USA

