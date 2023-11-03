Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique

PSG coach Luis Enrique has given his opinion on the future of striker Kylian Mbappe and his chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

According to the Spanish coach, in order to win the Ballon d'Or, it is necessary not only to perform at a high individual level, but also to win trophies with the national team and your club.

PSG strives for victories, but Mbappe's success in the French national team is also of great importance. “I have no doubt that Mbappe will win several Ballon d’Ors in the future,” said the Parisians’ coach.

Let us remind you that the award ceremony took place earlier this week. Quite expectedly, the Golden Ball was awarded to Lionel Messi from Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. In 2022, the footballer excelled at both club and international levels. With PSG he became the champion of France, and with the Argentine national team Messi won the World Cup in Qatar. For the Argentinean, this award was the eighth in his career, which is an absolute record.