The statistical portal WhoScored has named the best player of the semi-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to WhoScored assessment, the best player of the semi-finals was Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team and South African club Chippa United, with a rating of 7.90.

In the penalty shootout against the South African national team, Nwabali saved two shots, which played a crucial role in Nigeria's victory. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has appeared in every match of the current Africa Cup of Nations.

The team of the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations looks as follows:

In the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria will face Ivory Coast. The match is scheduled for Sunday, February 11th.