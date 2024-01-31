WhoScored has named the team for the round of 16 of the AFCON
Football news Today, 09:55
WhoScored has named the team for the round of 16 of the AFCON
Statistical portal WhoScored has named its version of the best team of the African Cup of Nations round of 16.
According to WhoScored, the highest rating went to Angola's forward Gelson Dala. His performance was rated at 9.94 points. Dala's two goals made a significant contribution to Angola's overwhelming victory over Namibia (3:0).
In the top 3 best players of the week, Dala's teammate Mabululu (8.34) and Nigerian defender Calvin Bassi (8.36) were also included.
Team of the Round of 16 AFCON by WhoScored
The quarter-final matches of the African Cup of Nations will take place on February 2 and 3. Nigeria will play against Angola, Guinea against DR Congo, Mali will face Ivory Coast, and Cape Verde will play against South Africa.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight
Football news Today, 02:18 Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day
Football news Yesterday, 17:25 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Premier League. Aston Villa lose to Newcastle United at home
Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches
Football news Yesterday, 15:16 Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:45 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:34 There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami Football news Today, 11:20 Roma has reached an agreement for the signing of a promising Italian midfielder Football news Today, 10:55 A former Milan striker has returned to Serie A. He will help to his new team's battle for survive Football news Today, 10:23 Tottenham has found a replacement for Kane in the Premier League club Basketball news Today, 10:08 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Hockey news Today, 10:06 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:55 WhoScored has named the team for the round of 16 of the AFCON Football news Today, 09:50 Erik ten Hag regarding Rashford's behavior Football news Today, 09:04 The legendary midfielder is considering a comeback to the German national team
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Man City vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Hertha vs Kaiserslautern prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024