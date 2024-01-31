WhoScored has named the team for the round of 16 of the AFCON

Statistical portal WhoScored has named its version of the best team of the African Cup of Nations round of 16.

According to WhoScored, the highest rating went to Angola's forward Gelson Dala. His performance was rated at 9.94 points. Dala's two goals made a significant contribution to Angola's overwhelming victory over Namibia (3:0).

In the top 3 best players of the week, Dala's teammate Mabululu (8.34) and Nigerian defender Calvin Bassi (8.36) were also included.

Team of the Round of 16 AFCON by WhoScored

The quarter-final matches of the African Cup of Nations will take place on February 2 and 3. Nigeria will play against Angola, Guinea against DR Congo, Mali will face Ivory Coast, and Cape Verde will play against South Africa.