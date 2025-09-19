What’s going on? Mykhailo Mudryk is considering switching sports

An unexpected twist in the story.

In the autumn of 2024, Mykhailo Mudryk received a suspension for doping, and now reports have emerged suggesting he may switch to a different sport.

Details: According to Marca, Mudryk is exploring a move into athletics. His goal is to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as a sprinter representing Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Association of Football stated it is not a party to the proceedings. Neither WADA nor the English Football Association has submitted any requests to the UAF.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Serhiy Palkin dismissed as “absurd” the claims that the club intends to sue the Ukrainian Football Association over potential lost bonuses from Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea.

