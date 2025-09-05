What’s going on? Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson set to fight

An unexpected twist.

The boxing world has been rocked by sensational news – two legendary figures of the past are set to face each other in the ring.

Details: According to Michael J. Babcock of TMZ, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson will square off in an exhibition bout scheduled for the spring of 2026. Both fighters have already signed contracts for the showdown.

I'm told... FLOYD MAYWEATHER & MIKE TYSON are FIGHTING!

Exhibition. Spring of 2026. Both boxing legends have already signed contracts. @MikeTyson @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/ApMi43cKZj — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) September 4, 2025

Earlier, we reported on another blockbuster boxing spectacle: YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul is set to clash with Gervonta Davis on November 15 at State Farm Arena.

Incidentally, Oleksandr Usyk's team is working on organizing his next fight, and one of the potential opponents for the Ukrainian champion could be the American blogger and fighter Jake Paul.

Reminder: MatchroomBoxing portal announced on social media X a fight for the IBF world cruiserweight title between Jai Opetaia and Hussein Jinkara.