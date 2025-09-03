Official: Jai Opetaia has his next opponent. It's not Usyk

The Australian will make a mandatory title defense.

This promises to be a thrilling bout.

Details: Today, the MatchroomBoxing portal announced on social media X a fight for the IBF world cruiserweight title between Jai Opetaia and Hussein Jinkara.

Given that both fighters have zero losses on their records, we can expect a truly intriguing showdown.

It has been reported that the date and location of the bout will be announced soon.

Jai Opetaia boasts a professional record of 28 wins, 22 by knockout, and no defeats. His opponent, German Hussein Jinkara, is also unbeaten: 22 wins, 18 by knockout, and zero losses.

This year, Jinkara fought once, stopping Juan Diaz in the opening round. Since the start of 2025, Opetaia has successfully defended his title twice, knocking out previously unbeaten David Nyika and Claudio Squeo.

