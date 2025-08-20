Breaking. Jake Paul to face Gervonta Davis in the ring

A spectacular boxing event is coming soon, as blogger and boxer Jake Paul steps into the ring against Gervonta Davis.

Details: According to Ring Magazine, the bout will take place on November 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The fight will be broadcast on the streaming platform Netflix.

Negotiations for a fight between Paul and Anthony Joshua fell through due to network issues. Paul's last bout was in the 200-pound weight class, while Davis is the champion at 135 pounds.

Incidentally, Oleksandr Usyk's team is working on organizing his next fight, and one of the potential opponents for the Ukrainian champion could be the American blogger and fighter Jake Paul.

Reminder: Recently, in an interview with the YouTube channel Boxing King Media, Oleksandr Usyk's team director Serhiy Lapin revealed the name of Usyk's next opponent.