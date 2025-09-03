Prediction on game Total over 157 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 4, 2025, the EuroBasket group stage will feature a clash between the national teams of France and Iceland. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on team scoring in this encounter.

France

France currently ranks third in Europe and fourth worldwide. In the previous EuroBasket, Les Bleus battled their way to the final, only to fall to Spain. This year’s tournament started brightly for France: they first dispatched Belgium 92-64, then outgunned Slovenia 103-95. However, in their third outing, the French suffered a shocking upset, losing to Israel 69-82. In their latest match, they ground out a determined victory over the tournament hosts, winning 83-76.

At the moment, France sits atop the group standings, but a single loss could drop them as low as fourth place—there’s no room for complacency. The squad’s leader is Guerschon Yabusele, who poured in 36 points against Poland and is averaging 15 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Iceland

Iceland holds the 26th spot in the European rankings and sits at 50th globally. The team missed the previous EuroBasket, and this current campaign has been nothing short of a struggle. In the opening round, Iceland fell to Israel 71-83, then lost to Belgium 64-71 and Poland 75-84. In their most recent game, the Icelanders put up a strong fight against Slovenia but still came up short, 79-87. Right now, Iceland is at the bottom of the table, winless so far. The upcoming match against France is now purely about pride, as their playoff hopes have already evaporated.

Historically, these teams have met just once before at EuroBasket 2017, with France prevailing 115-79.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

France has won 12 of its last 13 games.

Iceland has lost 8 of its last 9 matches.

3 of Iceland’s last 4 games have ended with a total under 159.5 points.

Prediction for France vs Iceland

France enters this matchup as the clear favorite. Iceland has nothing left to play for in terms of tournament stakes and can play freely, without any pressure. France, on the other hand, needs a victory at all costs and should be able to attack confidently, perhaps without overly focusing on defense. We expect a high-scoring contest with a comfortable French win. My pick for this game: total points over 157, with odds of 1.6.