RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025

France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
France vs Iceland prediction Photo: https://www.fiba.basketball/Author unknownn
France France
EuroBasket 04 sep 2025, 08:00
Katowice, Arena Spodek
Iceland Iceland
Prediction on game Total over 157
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 4, 2025, the EuroBasket group stage will feature a clash between the national teams of France and Iceland. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on team scoring in this encounter.

France

France currently ranks third in Europe and fourth worldwide. In the previous EuroBasket, Les Bleus battled their way to the final, only to fall to Spain. This year’s tournament started brightly for France: they first dispatched Belgium 92-64, then outgunned Slovenia 103-95. However, in their third outing, the French suffered a shocking upset, losing to Israel 69-82. In their latest match, they ground out a determined victory over the tournament hosts, winning 83-76.

At the moment, France sits atop the group standings, but a single loss could drop them as low as fourth place—there’s no room for complacency. The squad’s leader is Guerschon Yabusele, who poured in 36 points against Poland and is averaging 15 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Iceland

Iceland holds the 26th spot in the European rankings and sits at 50th globally. The team missed the previous EuroBasket, and this current campaign has been nothing short of a struggle. In the opening round, Iceland fell to Israel 71-83, then lost to Belgium 64-71 and Poland 75-84. In their most recent game, the Icelanders put up a strong fight against Slovenia but still came up short, 79-87. Right now, Iceland is at the bottom of the table, winless so far. The upcoming match against France is now purely about pride, as their playoff hopes have already evaporated.

Historically, these teams have met just once before at EuroBasket 2017, with France prevailing 115-79.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • France has won 12 of its last 13 games.
  • Iceland has lost 8 of its last 9 matches.
  • 3 of Iceland’s last 4 games have ended with a total under 159.5 points.

Prediction for France vs Iceland

France enters this matchup as the clear favorite. Iceland has nothing left to play for in terms of tournament stakes and can play freely, without any pressure. France, on the other hand, needs a victory at all costs and should be able to attack confidently, perhaps without overly focusing on defense. We expect a high-scoring contest with a comfortable French win. My pick for this game: total points over 157, with odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Total over 157
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.6 Gabon Recommended Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket Today, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Bet now Melbet
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.72 Lorenzo Musetti Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00 Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand? Iraq Odds: Hong Kong
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Bet now Melbet
Thailand vs Fiji prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Thailand vs Fiji prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Thailand Odds: Fiji
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.59 Wales Recommended Mostbet
Israel vs Slovenia prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Israel vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Finland prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Finland: Who will be better prepared for the World Cup qualifier? Norway Odds: 1.9 Finland Recommended Melbet
Georgia vs Turkiye prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Georgia vs Turkey: who will kick off World Cup qualification with a win? Georgia Odds: 1.65 Turkiye Bet now 1xBet
Spain vs Greece prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 14:30 Spain vs Greece prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Spain Odds: 1.55 Greece Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores